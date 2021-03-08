T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,361,823. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

