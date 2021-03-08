Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.65 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

