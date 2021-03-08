TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 274,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after buying an additional 123,054 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $178.87 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

