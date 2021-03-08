TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $58.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

