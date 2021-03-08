TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $41,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $223.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

