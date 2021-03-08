TD Securities Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $20.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

