TD Securities Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

ATUS stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Altice USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

