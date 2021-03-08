Team (NYSE:TISI) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 263,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 140,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Team alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.