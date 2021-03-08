Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $189.69 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

