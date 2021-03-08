Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLPFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.