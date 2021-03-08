TELUS Co. (TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 1st

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 106.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

TELUS stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

