TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

TIXT stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

