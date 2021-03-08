Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $23.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TS. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.97.

TS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

