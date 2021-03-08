TerraKRW (KRT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $44.71 million and $1.01 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,955,198,916 coins and its circulating supply is 50,954,469,807 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

