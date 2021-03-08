Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at CIBC

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

TEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

Shares of TEV stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$4.49. 92,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,282. The stock has a market cap of C$519.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.71. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

