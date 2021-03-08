TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14.

Several research firms recently commented on TFFP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

