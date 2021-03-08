The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,088.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,034.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $21,748,434. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.