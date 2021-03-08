The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Trading Up 10.2%

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 259,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 215,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cato by 753.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cato by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cato by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

