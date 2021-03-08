The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

