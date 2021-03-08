The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Update

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $56.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $59.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

