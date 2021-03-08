The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.70

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 7232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

