The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.22. 125,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.