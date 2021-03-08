The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €44.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.03 ($42.39) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

