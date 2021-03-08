The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $150.38 on Monday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $157.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

