The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

