The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $29.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.74.

KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,380. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Kroger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

