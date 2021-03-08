The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.51

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $599.98 million, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $4,348,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

