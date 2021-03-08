The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.36 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

