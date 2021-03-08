The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

