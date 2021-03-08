The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 179.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.