The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.38

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 163084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.