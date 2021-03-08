TheStreet Upgrades ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.