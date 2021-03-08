TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. 1,099,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 421,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research assumed coverage on TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

