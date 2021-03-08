Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Titan International by 71.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Titan International by 75.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

