Tornado Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $54.52 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $54.52 million and $11.66 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $160.91 or 0.00312412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,844 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

