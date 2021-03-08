Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Tourmaline Oil to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$22.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$24.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

