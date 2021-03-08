TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $12.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

TAC stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

