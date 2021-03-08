TransUnion (TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

TRU opened at $87.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,296 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

