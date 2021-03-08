TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.47

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 8085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

