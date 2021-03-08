Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

