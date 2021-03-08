Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of TCNGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

