Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams Sells 15,727 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,925. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

