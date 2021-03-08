Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

