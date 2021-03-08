U S Global Investors Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in Oracle by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 657,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 613,030 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Oracle by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 516,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,374 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.74.

Oracle stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

