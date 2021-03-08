U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 780,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other Coty news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.