Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $365.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $344.69 and last traded at $343.54, with a volume of 6700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.37.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

