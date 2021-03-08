Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Uniper stock opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.14. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

