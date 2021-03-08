United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.48

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 1966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

