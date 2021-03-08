United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

UIHC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 51.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,902 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

