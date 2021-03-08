United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 11,636,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,499,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

